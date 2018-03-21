Image copyright Getty Images

Pope Francis don tell Baba God make im forgive all di Christians wey dey pay ashawo for sex after one Nigerian woman, Blessing Okoedion query di Pope say why di Catholic church go dey allow men dey follow ashawo for Italy.

Blessing Okoedion say dem bin force her enter ashawo work but she later run comot.

Di Pope say men wey dey follow ashawo na criminal wey tink say dem fit use women do as dem like.

Di Pope say, "Dis no be love making. Dis na torture for woman. Make we no confuse di two".

To show say im no support by-force prostitution at all, di Pope ginger young people make dem join hdi fight against trafficking.

Many Nigerians don fall victim of trafficking for Italy, Libya and oda kontries for world.