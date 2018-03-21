World Cup Friendly: Joel Obi go replace Mikel Obi - NFF

Image copyright Getty Images Image example NFF dey confident say Joel Obi dey fit to play and as Mikel no dey, e no go affect di team like dat

Joel Obi go enta Captain Mikel Obi shoe for Nigeria friendly match against Poland on Friday.

Super Eagles team coordinator Patrick Pascal tell Brila Net say, 'Joel Obi train well yesterday and we no dey worry about im fitness. John Ogu and Onazi as well as Wilfred Ndidi train well.

We no fit cancel di friendly because say di captain no dey but we sure say oda players ready to fill dat vacuum.'

Mikel Obi go miss di first two friendly wey di Super Eagles go play because im dey waka to arrange im work permit for China.

Already 16 players don land di training camp for London.

Meanwhile, di coach for Poland Adam Nawalka say di clash with Nigeria and dia match aginst South Korea go help im team prepare for di World Cup as dem get similar style to di pipo dem go play against.