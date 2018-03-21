INEC don carry dia staff go security pipo hand

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/ Getty Images Image example INEC dey warn pipo make dem no give any body money for dis voters registration wey dey go on

Nigeria electoral commission don hand over one of dia staff to security pipo make dem ask am question as per say im sell voter registration form.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission say na dia office for Nasarawa di mata happen and na di Department of State Security domot dem carry di mata go.

INEC Administrative Secretary for Nasarawa, Mr Opaleke Otolorin, na im talk am for di state capital, Lafia.

Otolorin say dis one dey come after one report for social media wey say one of dia staff for Karu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state dey sell registration forms and dem report am to DSS sharp sharp.

Otolorin say di suspect don already make statement and investigation don start and dem fit carry di mata go court.

Im come advise country pipo make dem no pay money or give bribe to anybody on to dis voter registration say dat one dey against di electoral law and di way di commission dey work.