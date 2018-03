'Boko Haram warn us make we no go back school' - Dapchi girls

Di Dapchi girls wey dem just release say Boko Haram warn dem make dem no o back school oda wise dem go come back come kidnap dem again.

Adamu Gahatuama, di papa of one of di girls wey free say na Islamic school im go send im pickin.

Gahatuama say e surprise and e believe until e see im pickin with im korokoro eye.

Oda parents sef follow talk say na shock dem shock when dem hear say dia pickin don come back from Boko Haram hand.

Gahatuama say im see im pickin for like 20 minutes before local government officials come say dem wan carry dem o hospital or treat because Mr. President wan see dem by 3pm.

One of di girls tell BBC say di militants no do anything to dem for wia dem keep dem but dem give dem food and water.

On 19 February, na at least 110 students, wey gunmen wey dem suspect say be Boko Haram, kidnap from Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, wey bi village 110 km from Damaturu.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Dis na some student dia box inside girls hostel

Di state government for Yobe bin first talk say na 51 girls miss for di attack. But two papas come to clear say e pass wetin government dey talk.

Image copyright Reuters Image example No be today Boko Haram don dey enter school kidnap girls. For 2014, dem enter secondary school for Chibok carry almost 300 girls

One of di Dapchi girls wey just return say wen di Boko Haram pipo come dia school, na loud explosion dem hear but dem think say na transformer blow.

Na so di militants enta di main gate. Di girls come fear come begin run but dem pursue dem come begin put dem for dia motor. Five girls die for di road.