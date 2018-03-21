Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS Image example Fulani herdsmen attack don kill plenty pipo for Nigeria and Ghana

Kogi state government don announce plan to give N5million [$13,888] to anybody wey get information to help dem arrest di attackers wey kill people for Ojuwo Ajamàgbe, Dekina and Agbenema, Omala local government areas for di state.

Evangelist Kingsley Fanwo, di talk-talk for di Kogi governor, confirm to tori people say na three people wey die for Agbenema for Omala local government including Chief Musa Edibo, di traditional ruler for di area.

Tori be say di attackers wey strike Agbenema community for Monday, 19th March 2018 fit be di same group wey attack Ojuwo Ajamàgbe, near Oganenigu for Dekina Local Government Area for Wednesday 14th March 2018.

Image copyright MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don face plenty palava on top di herdsmen crisis

Fanwo talk say di thing dey pain Kogi state government especially because dis areas wey dem attack na community dem wey no suppose get wahala because dem dey peaceful.

Fanwo tell tori people say, ''One good thing we don discover be say dem no kill or wound di wife of di traditional chief, Chief Musa Edibo wey die''.

''Dis na di opposite of di tori wey media don spread say she die''.

Fanwo still talk say di people wey wound for di attack dey get treatment for hospital.

E no too tey wey Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello dey on top of so-so attack after attack for im state when im visit Ogane-Nigu community, Kogi East wey dem attack for March 14th 2018 and kill at least 32 people.