Today Tori: Boko Haram don release Dapchi schoolgirls, and BBC don launch West Africa Bureau

How una dey? Dis na di top tori for today, 21 March, 2018.

Image example People all over West Africa go dey hear ogbonge tori for Pidgin, Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, French and English

BBC don launch BBC West Africa Bureau on March 21

Na plenty ogbonge people dem show for Lagos as BBC launch im new bureau on Wednesday 21 March.

Na time for jolly, and plenty merriment to show case di bureau wey be home to di new West Africa language service dem, BBC Pidgin, Yoruba and Igbo.

Di event na also another opportunity to tell di people wetin to expect from di new service dem.

Image example Di West Africa Bureau go get television, radio and digital production

People dem wey speak to BBC News Pidgin talk as how belle sweet dem when dem hear say BBC go start to dey do news for Pidgin.

Di Senior Special Assistant to Nigeria President , Garba Shehu wey show for di event talk say na correct idea.

"Many of our people dey speak pidgin, even for Abuja, e dey grow like wild fire, now my prayer be say make BBC bring peace for our country, make dem bring everybody together and unite di country."

Na so Garuba Shehu talk.

Hear di latest BBC Pidgin Minute

All di local and world tori wey you suppose know in 60 seconds!

Dem no support media player for your device BBC Pidgin Minute

'Boko Haram warn us make we no go back school' - Dapchi girls

Dem no support media player for your device 'Boko Haram pipo say make we cook for dem'

Di Dapchi girls wey dem just release say Boko Haram warn dem make dem no o back school oda wise dem go come back come kidnap dem again.

Adamu Gahatuama, di papa of one of di girls wey free say na Islamic school im go send im pickin.

Gahatuama say e surprise and e believe until e see im pickin with im korokoro eye.

Oda parents sef follow talk say na shock dem shock when dem hear say dia pickin don come back from Boko Haram hand.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Dis na some student dia box inside girls hostel

One of di girls tell BBC say di militants no do anything to dem for wia dem keep dem but dem give dem food and water.

On 19 February, na at least 110 students, wey gunmen wey dem suspect say be Boko Haram, kidnap from Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, wey bi village 110 km from Damaturu.

Di state government for Yobe bin first talk say na 51 girls miss for di attack. But two papas come to clear say e pass wetin government dey talk.

One of di Dapchi girls wey just return say wen di Boko Haram pipo come dia school, na loud explosion dem hear but dem think say na transformer blow.

Na so di militants enta di main gate. Di girls come fear come begin run but dem pursue dem come begin put dem for dia motor. Five girls die for di road.

Kogi gov't go give N5million reward to catch killers

Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS Image example Fulani herdsmen attack don kill plenty pipo for Nigeria and Ghana

Kogi state government don announce plan to give N5million [$13,888] to anybody wey get information to help dem arrest di attackers wey kill people for Ojuwo Ajamàgbe, Dekina and Agbenema, Omala local government areas for di state.

Evangelist Kingsley Fanwo, di talk-talk for di Kogi governor, confirm to tori people say na three people wey die for Agbenema for Omala local government including Chief Musa Edibo, di traditional ruler for di area.

Tori be say di attackers wey strike Agbenema community for Monday, 19th March 2018 fit be di same group wey attack Ojuwo Ajamàgbe, near Oganenigu for Dekina Local Government Area for Wednesday 14th March 2018.

Pope talk sorry after Nigerian woman query am about prostitution

Image copyright Getty Images

Pope Francis don tell Baba God make im forgive all di Christians wey dey pay ashawo for sex after one Nigerian woman, Blessing Okoedion query di Pope say why di Catholic church go dey allow men dey follow ashawo for Italy.

Blessing Okoedion say dem bin force her enter ashawo work but she later run comot.

Di Pope say men wey dey follow ashawo na criminal wey tink say dem fit use women do as dem like.

Di Pope say, "Dis no be love making. Dis na torture for woman. Make we no confuse di two".

INEC don carry dia staff go security pipo hand

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/ Getty Images Image example INEC dey warn pipo make dem no give any body money for dis voters registration wey dey go on

Nigeria electoral commission don hand over one of dia staff to security pipo make dem ask am question as per say im sell voter registration form.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission say na dia office for Nasarawa di mata happen and na di Department of State Security domot dem carry di mata go.

INEC Administrative Secretary for Nasarawa, Mr Opaleke Otolorin, na im talk am for di state capital, Lafia.

Otolorin say dis one dey come after one report for social media wey say one of dia staff for Karu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state dey sell registration forms and dem report am to DSS sharp sharp.