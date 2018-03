Image copyright Isaac Linus Abrak

More dan 100 Nigeria schoolgirls wey find freedom from Boko Haram on Wednesday don fly go Abuja to meet President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dem bin kidnap di girls last month from Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State.

Di Federal Government bin talk say na 101 girls be di total number of girls wey Boko Haram release but five of dem die for di group hand.

Dem carry di girls wey dem release inside military aeroplane from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital afta the Federal Government bin say make di army take charge.

Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, come give di girls to four-member Federal Government delegation wey dey wait dem for Abuja on Wednesday evening.

Di delegation get di Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Interior, General Abdulrahman Danbazzau; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim; and one member of di House of Representatives, Goni Lawan Bukar, from Dapchi.

Federal Government bin talk say na 110 girls wey Boko Haram gbab on February 19, and as e be so, dem still dey find six girls.

Di girls wey dem release get two small pickin join - boy and girl.

Nigeria bin first talk say na 76 girls dem release, den change di number to 101 den 105 and now na 104 afta dem finish dia verification.