Image copyright JAMB/FACEBOOK Image example JAMB na di join bodi wey dey set exam for people wey wan go university for Nigeria.

Plenti candidates wey write di 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) don dey vex say dem never see dia result.

Dis na as di bodi wey dey organize di exam for Nigeria, Joint Admission and Matriculation board (JAMB) bin talk say dem no go release result immediately as dem dey do before because dem wan check whether wuru wuru bin dey for dia centres.

Dem talk say dem go do more investigate for di matter and punish all di people wey bin cheat.

Dis na as candidates don dey write for social media say make dem look di camera footage wella because e no go good to punish those wey no cheat because dem bin dey hall wey wuru wu dey happen.

Dis na wetin come make am be trending topic for social media.

Wetin people dey talk about di JAMB results?

Some people dey joke say snake fit don swallow dem result as JAMB official bin say snake swallow money for JAMB office.

Dis person talk say dem release im result come unrelease am after some time.

Skip Twitter post by @Dami_0g Please, I just discovered now that my result which was released before has been removed. I wrote at osun state college of education in ilesa @JAMBHQ — Ogundare Damilare (@Dami_0g) March 19, 2018

Dis person talk say im friend wey write JAMB see e no register for di exam when e bin go find im results.

Skip Twitter post by @Kvng_Chidii Wen ur village people are against your education....

My guy sat for jamb dis year oh and went to check his result only to see dis...

I have kuku told him to go and learn trade😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/L3EqTdA3zb — Thë_Gøvernør (@Kvng_Chidii) March 22, 2018

And dis person dey vex say JAMB don spoil im plan to get like 270 for di exam as dem no release im score.