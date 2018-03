Nigeria wan seize Ekweremadu 22 house

Image copyright Ike ekweremadu/facebook Image example Senator Ike Ekweremadu na di deputy senate president for Nigeria National Assembly

Federal Government don carry case go Federal High Court to seize 22 property wey belong to Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

Government dey accuse Ekweremadu say im no show all im property give di Code of Conduct Bureau.

Tori people Punch dey report say 9 of di 22 property dey Abuja, 2 dey London, 8 dey United Arab Emirates and 3 dey Florida, US.

Di government wan make Ekweremadu comot hand from di property until dem finish investigation on top di mata.

Meanwhile, inside statement wey Ekweremadu special adviser release, talk say di senator say im declare all im assets give Code of Conduct Bureau.

Di senator say im no even get some of di property wey government write for di list

Ekweremadu feel say government just dey target am.