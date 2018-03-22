Image copyright Drew Angerer/Getty Image Image example President Buhari say e no want Nigeria to be dumping site.

As Nigeria don comot hand from di African free trade agreement, many pipo and stakeholders dey talk dia own for di mata.

Di Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) bin support say e good say Nigeria no join hand for di mata as e fit affect jobs and spoil di kontri anyhow.

BBC News Pidgin talk to one financial consultant and business analyst Tunde Bello, wey think say e go good if di kontri join hand inside di African Union Continental Free Trade Area( AfCTA) agreement

Bello say make di country look wetin dem go lose if by di end, and make dem check whether di advantage beta pass di disadvantage.

"Small-small business and industries fit suffer for short time as other kontris for Africa go dey carry dia business enter Nigeria freely but after some time di small business dem go later pick-up."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Two countries wey get di biggest economy no gree sign di African Union Continental Free Trade Area.

Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari recently explain give Federal Executive Council say im no travel go Kigali, Rwanda to sign di AfCTA agreement because e fit block di progress of local business and also turn Nigeria to place where dem go dey dump-dump finished goods.

E also yan say Nigerians never really understand di economic and security implications of di agreement.

No be only Nigeria no sign dis agree, South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa explain say im go sign am once dem don do all di necessary legal process.

Image copyright MIKE HUTCHINGS/GETTY IMAGE Image example President Ramaphosa say South Africa go sign di agreement once di stakeholders process things wey concern di trade bloc.

As e be so, President Buhari don arrange committee wey go look wetin dey di AfCFTA proposal and study how e fit affect di country security.

Pipo wey dey among dis committee na; Minister of Finance, Budget, Labour, Foreign Affairs, Science and Technology plus Central Bank of Nigeria, di Nigerian Customs Service and di Nigerian Immigration Service. dem go report back after dia study to di council in two weeks.

Bello tell BBC News Pidgin say president Buhari take di right decision to arrange committee wey go look inside di agreement before dem take any decision to sign any free trade treaty because Nigeria na very sensitive economy.

African Union bin start talk for 2015 to arrange 55-nation bloc wey go be di biggest for di world by member states to increase intra-regional trade.