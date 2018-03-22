Quiz: Your salary vs Senator allawee
- 22 March 2018
E no too tay wey Shehu Sani, di senator wey dey represent Kaduna Central talk say im and im colleagues dey collect N13.5 million allawee every month.
Im say di money na to maintain dia office and salary and oda allawee no dey inside.
Di money small or e too much?
How much you sef dey collect for ya work?
Oya, compare ya money with senator own.
Senator for Nigeria dey collect reach 156 million naira per year.
If you dey collect di minimum wage (₦18,000):
- E go take senator 1 hour and 1 minute to make your monthly salary.
- With your current salary, e go take you around 722 years and 3 months to make wetin senator dey collect every year.
- If to say you begin work since year 1296, you for don almost reach dia level by now.
- Senator monthly salary fit buy 866 bags of rice, while your monthly salary fit buy 1 bag of rice.
If you dey make ₦50,000:
- E go take di senator 2 hours and 49 minutes to make your monthly salary.
- With your current salary, e go take you around 260 years to make wetin senator dey collect every year.
- If to say you begin work since year 1758, you for don almost reach dia level by now.
- Senator monthly salary fit buy 866 bags of rice, while your monthly salary fit buy 3 bag of rice.
If you dey make ₦100,000:
- E go take di senator 5 hours and 37 minutes to make your monthly salary.
- With your current salary, e go take you around 130 years to make wetin senator dey collect every year.
- If to say you begin work since year 1888, you for don almost reach dia level by now.
- Senator monthly salary fit buy 866 bags of rice, while your monthly salary fit buy 6 bag of rice.
If you were earning ₦150,000:
- E go take di senator 5 hours and 37 minutes to make your monthly salary:
- With your current salary, e go take you around 86 years and 8 months to make wetin senator dey collect every year.
- If to say you begin work since year 1931, you for don almost reach dia level by now.
- Senator monthly salary fit buy 866 bags of rice, while your monthly salary fit buy 10 bag of rice.
If you dey make ₦200,000:
- E go take di senator 11 hours and 14 minutes to make your monthly salary:
- With your current salary, e go take you around 65 years to make wetin senator dey collect every year.
- If to say you begin work since year 1931, you for don almost reach dia level by now.
- Senator monthly salary fit buy 866 bags of rice, while your monthly salary fit buy 13 bag of rice.
Share wetin you score
Share wetin you score
Share wetin you score
Since you don dey dis page
Credits
How we do am
We use di statement wey member of di Senate of Nigeria, Senator Shehu Sani make on March 7, 2018 take calculate how much di senators fit dey collect. Dem neva release di current official information of di senators salary..
Di exchange rate we use do di calculation na 1 USD = 359.200NGN as at 20 March 2018 with http://xe.com
Di calculator assume say one bag of rice na ₦15000