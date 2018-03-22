Quiz: Your salary vs Senator allawee

Since you don dey dis page

Use youself compare with:

Any information wey you enter go stay your computer and BBC no go save am or share am with anybodi.

How we do am

We use di statement wey member of di Senate of Nigeria, Senator Shehu Sani make on March 7, 2018 take calculate how much di senators fit dey collect. Dem neva release di current official information of di senators salary..

Di exchange rate we use do di calculation na 1 USD = 359.200NGN as at 20 March 2018 with http://xe.com

Di calculator assume say one bag of rice na ₦15000