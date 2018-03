'We no pay money for Dapchi girls' - Nigeria gofment

Di Dapchi girls wey Boko Haram militants just release don dey Abuja to see President Mohammadu Buhari but e be like say di tori neva finish for di mata.

Tori pipo Sahara Reporters bin carry tori say gofment pay plenty money and even release some Boko Haram militants wey dem capture before.

Opposition People's Democratic Party sef say di whole mata get k-leg becos President Buhari dey use am do politics.

But talk-talk pesin for di president, Garba Shehu dis kain talk no true.

E say Boko Haram release di girls becos of di agreement wey dey between dem and gofment.

Oga Shehu follow talk say dem no release any prisoner give di militant group as pipo dey talk.

Na 105 girls dem release out of di 110 wey dem kidnap. Di militant group no gree release one girl becos she no gree change from Christian to Muslim.