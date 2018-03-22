BBC go give students chance to work for dia new West Africa Bureau

BBC West Africa Bureau go begin mentoring and internship programme wey go allow students wey dey learn journalism for university opportunity to work with dem for dia Lagos office so dem go sabi di proper way to do tori pipo work.

Di oga kpatakpata of BBC World Service Group, Jamie Angus talk dis one as e dey yan with students wey dey study Mass Communication for University of Lagos on di opportunities wey dey for dem for BBC, especially for di language service dem wey don start to give ogbonge tori to pipo for Hausa, Pidgin, Yoruba and Igbo.

Oga Jamie Angus tell di students say BBC no dey joke with Nigerian pipo because out of di over 36 million pipo wey dey listen to BBC, 10 million na from Nigeria.

Image example Mr Angus talk say hen pipo know how to check for ogbonge tori, fake news no go get ground

Di Head of West Africa Languages for BBC , Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye, say dem take dis students training serious because di students today na im go be di pipo wey go determine how society go be tomorrow.

Prof. Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, wey be head of di Mass Communication department say di talk wey BBC bring go help students and pipo wey dey dey do tori work.