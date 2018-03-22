Image copyright The Foreign Office

Di first black woman wey di UK government don choose as ambassador don talk say her promotion na ogbonge opportunity.

NneNne Iwuji-Eme, wey be British-Nigerian, go be di British High Commissioner to di Republic of Mozambique from July dis year.

Ms Iwuji-Eme, wey don work with di UK Foreign Ministry for 16 years, tell UK tori people say she dey hope dis new job go ginger other people to pursue dia dream.

''I hope say dis new appointment as di first British black female career diplomat go ginger young people wey get talent, no matter who dem be or where dem come from, to wan join di Foreign Ministry.''

Na for UK Iwuj-Eme go school where she read Economics and she fit speak Igbo together with French and Portuguese.

Image copyright UKinMozambique/Twitter Image example NneNne Iwuji-Eme

Dis appointment of di first black female career diplomat as a high commissioner na part of plan for di UK Foreign Ministry to change dia top staff wey full with white men.

British woman diplomats don reach 32 per cent of ambassadors for di Foreign Ministry, dis na big increase from 2008 when dem be just 13.4%

Before Iwuji-Eme join di Foreign Ministry she first work as economist for di Ministry for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and for Royal Dutch Shell.