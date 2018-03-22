Today Tori: Govt no pay 'money' for Dapchi girls release and Jamb result palava still dey confuse pipo

How una dey? Dis na di top tori for today, 22 March, 2018.

'We no pay money for Dapchi girls' - Nigeria gofment

Di Dapchi girls wey Boko Haram militants just release don dey Abuja to see President Mohammadu Buhari but e be like say di tori neva finish for di mata.

Tori pipo Sahara Reporters bin carry tori say gofment pay plenty money and even release some Boko Haram militants wey dem capture before.

Opposition People's Democratic Party sef say di whole mata get k-leg becos President Buhari dey use am do politics.

But talk-talk pesin for di president, Garba Shehu dis kain talk no true.

E say Boko Haram release di girls becos of di agreement wey dey between dem and gofment.

Cameroon: How four pikin die, odas wound for school stampede

Cameroon witness wan wo-wo scene as pikin dem for public primary school for Ekoudou for Briqueteri quarter.

Na katakata wey cause stampede as some pickin dem mash-mash odas as dem deh fear, na im four die, and nine dey for hospital.

Alphonse Yaouga, gateman for di primary school, say di drama bi dey for school up-stairs and plenty pickin dem bi dey for steps, two big wan dem bi di drive away de wan dem weh deh no bi pay 100frs for enter, na pushing start.

De gateman bi dey for yi post and director with tears for yi eye kam call yi say pickin dem di die and before e fit ask weti question, e fall for ground.

Na so dey call some pipo for road, take send de pickin dem for hospital.

JAMB don seize pass 100,000 results

Plenti candidates wey write di 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) don dey vex say dem never see dia result.

Dis na as di bodi wey dey organize di exam for Nigeria, Joint Admission and Matriculation board (JAMB) bin talk say dem no go release result immediately as dem dey do before because dem wan check whether wuru wuru bin dey for dia centres.

Dem talk say dem go do more investigate for di matter and punish all di people wey bin cheat.

Dis na as candidates don dey write for social media say make dem look di camera footage wella because e no go good to punish those wey no cheat because dem bin dey hall wey wuru wu dey happen.

BBC go give students chance to work for dia new West Africa Bureau

BBC West Africa Bureau go begin mentoring and internship programme wey go allow students wey dey learn journalism for university opportunity to work with dem for dia Lagos office so dem go sabi di proper way to do tori pipo work.

Di oga kpatakpata of BBC World Service Group, Jamie Angus talk dis one as e dey yan with students wey dey study Mass Communication for University of Lagos on di opportunities wey dey for dem for BBC, especially for di language service dem wey don start to give ogbonge tori to pipo for Hausa, Pidgin, Yoruba and Igbo.

Oga Jamie Angus tell di students say BBC no dey joke with Nigerian pipo because out of di over 36 million pipo wey dey listen to BBC, 10 million na from Nigeria.

British-Nigerian go become di UK first black woman ambassador

Di first black woman wey di UK government don choose as ambassador don talk say her promotion na ogbonge opportunity.

NneNne Iwuji-Eme, wey be British-Nigerian, go be di British High Commissioner to di Republic of Mozambique from July dis year.

Ms Iwuji-Eme, wey don work with di UK Foreign Ministry for 16 years, tell UK tori people say she dey hope dis new job go ginger other people to pursue dia dream.

Nigeria wan seize Ekweremadu 22 house

Federal Government don carry case go Federal High Court to seize 22 property wey belong to Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

Government dey accuse Ekweremadu say im no show all im property give di Code of Conduct Bureau.

Tori people Punch dey report say 9 of di 22 property dey Abuja, 2 dey London, 8 dey United Arab Emirates and 3 dey Florida, US.

Di government wan make Ekweremadu comot hand from di property until dem finish investigation on top di mata.

Meanwhile, inside statement wey Ekweremadu special adviser release, talk say di senator say im declare all im assets give Code of Conduct Bureau.

Di senator say im no even get some of di property wey government write for di list

No dey use Crucifix denge pose - Pope Francis

Pope Francis don condemn people wey don turn Crucifix (cross) to fashion item.

Im say di Cross na religious item and people wey dey use am denge pose no get respect for am.

Di Pope feel say religious items get meaning and people suppose take dia time to understand wetin e mean instead of to dey use am do fashion.