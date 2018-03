Facebook, Cambridge Analytica don do you strong thing

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mark Zuckerberg bin talk say facebook go try beta make nobody dey use pipo data anyhow

If you don dey follow wetin dey happen for ground, you for don hear say one company - 'Cambridge Analytica' dey collect pipo information for election mata.

Di company talk say dem go use your data to change person behaviour - as in dem go use your information wey you share to know you pass yoursef.

But di mata pass dat one because dem dey collect your data from wetin you dey share for social media like Facebook.

Facebook oga, Mark Zuckerberg open mouth today say 'sorry' to everybody say true-true Cambridge Analytica don collect dia information from dia website and dem go try every-every make dis kain thing no ever happun again.

Na like 50 million pipo dem talk say dem hack dia personal information, but maybe e pass dat one.

How e concern you

Facebook get up to two billion users from all over di world plus you.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Many pipo no get time to read all di small writing wey dey for terms and agreement

Many times you go sharpaly press 'yes' or 'agree' wen you download app and see 'Terms and Condition' but dem no dey read am well to know wetin di company or app dey do with dia information.

Some pipo dey talk say di agreement paper too long or di writing too tiny for dia eye.

Afterall nothing bad don happun to oda pipo so why bad thing go happun to you?

No be so.

Why be say sometimes, you go answer exam question for your Facebook profile like 'Which food you like pass?' or 'Which political party you dey support?' and den dem go give you answer.

Sometimes e go correct, some e dey wrong. But you know where all dat answer dey go? - No.

Di Nigeria connection

As e be so SCL - wey be di owner of Cambridge Analytica even get hand for Nigeria 2015 general elections.

No forget say Nigeria be di largest market for Facebook inside Africa.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Tori be say SCL wey be di owner of Cambridge Analytica get hand for Nigeria 2015 elections

One new report from 'The UK Guardian' talk say one Nigerian billionaire give Cambridge Analytica work as dem bin dey try do re-election for Goodluck Jonathan,

Di report talk say di businessman paid like $2.8 million to do campaign to spoil President Muhammadu Buhari runs.

Tori be say Cambridge Analytica even hack enter buhari email.

SCL confam say, Cambridge Analytica say 'yes' dem do work for advert things to epp Jonathan campaign but dem no use wuru-wuru at all.

Reuben Abati wey be former talk-talk person for Jonathan tell BBC say dem no get hand with Cambridge Analytica at all-all for di 2015 Nigerian Presidential campaign.

Im claims many supporters sha do dia own to eep oga Jonathan, some sef e no know.

Di mata pass Nigeria

For other Africa kontri like Kenya, Cambridge Analytica confam dey work inside dia 2013 and 2017.

Many pipo bin notice say Kenya 2017 election get plenti fake news and tori about di opposition through Facebook and Whatsapp.