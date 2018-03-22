Kenya woman wey nurse attack as she dey born pickin go get $25,000 compensate

One court for Kenya don give judgement wey don record as dem declare 25,000 dollars to compensate woman wey pesin attack and abuse as she dey born pickin for government hospital.

Di woman wey be Josephine Majani tell di court say nurse dem slap her join di abuse come abandon make only her born her pikin all by hersef.

Not only dat, she tell di court say dem leave for where oda pipo wey come hospital dey look her as she dey born for 2013.

When di matter bin happen e cause serious talk for radio and TV.

So on Thursday di Judge Abida Aroni say Kenya government health workers no respect Josephine Majani rights when dem neglect her as she dey born pickin for Bungoma county hospital inside western Kenya.

Tori be say plenty public hospitals inside Kenya no get better equipment to give women wey wan born pickin beta treatment.

Activist dem say every year hundreds of women for di country dey die from sickness wey concern persin wey get belle.