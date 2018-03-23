Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Buhari mind dey with di parents wey go just dey watch as others dey jollificate, but di pickin neva show.

Leah Sharibu na di only student of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state, wey still dey Boko Haram hand.

Out of di 110 students wey di group kidnap on February 19, five died.

Boko Haram hold di girls sake of say she no wan convert from Christian.

Skip Twitter post by @MBuhari My heart goes out to Leah’s parents, who must watch other parents rejoice while their own daughter remains in captivity. It is my responsibility, under the Constitution of Nigeria, to protect all Nigerians—and I will always strive to do that. Leah will not be abandoned. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 22, 2018

As di tori dey hot, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday talk say im dey ready to epp free di only Dapchi schoolgirl wey still dey dia hand.

Na talk-talk person to di President, Garba Shehu, talk am for statement.

Shehu say di government go do every-every wey dem fit do to bring back Sharibu home, as dem do for di other girls.

Di statement talk say: 'President Buhari dey aware of im duty for inside constitution to protect all Nigerians, e no mata dia religion, tribe or location and im no go carry last.'

E still talk say di President know say di pipo wey dey true-true follow be Muslim for di world, no dey do by-force for religion mata.

'Di President mind dey with di parents wey go just dey watch as others dey jollificate, but di pickin neva show.'

President Buhari suppose meet and see di girls wey Boko Haram return today for di State House for Abuja, Nigeria capital.