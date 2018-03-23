Dapchi Girls kidnap: All di things you suppose know

Nigerians dey jollificate over di release of di Dapchi schoolgirls by Boko Haram on March 21.

Na early mor-mor like 3AM on Wednesday dem show .

Di latest on di mata be say di group still hold one of di girls, Leah Sharibu for dia camp

But you know di full matat as e happun?

Oya check dis calenda wey get di full tori.