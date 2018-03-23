Pipo dem suspect say na Boko Haram dem be attack one gofment secondary school for girl pickin wey dey Dapchi village, Yobe state for north-east Nigeria.
Dapchi Girls kidnap: All di things you suppose know
- 23 March 2018
Nigerians dey jollificate over di release of di Dapchi schoolgirls by Boko Haram on March 21.
Na early mor-mor like 3AM on Wednesday dem show .
Di latest on di mata be say di group still hold one of di girls, Leah Sharibu for dia camp
But you know di full matat as e happun?
Oya check dis calenda wey get di full tori.
2018
-
19 February
-
20 February
Nigeria gofment confam say na 110 girl pickin dem dey miss
-
21 February
Yobe state gofment announce say Army don rescue some of di girl pickin dem from militant wey bin kolobi dem
-
22 February
Yobe state gofment bke back turn come beg say dem bin no talk true when dem bin announce say Army don rescue some of di girl pickin dem.
-
23 February
President Muhammadu Buhari describe di kolobi of di Dapchi school girl pickin dem as "national disaster".
-
25 February
Nigerian Air Force announce say dem don send military plane and oda soldiers to go find di girls.
-
26 February
Nigerian army deny claim wey Yobe State Governor talk say dem been remove soldiers from Dapchi before dem kolobi di girl pickin dem . Di army later gree say dem send soldiers comot Dapchi town, on to say di town be like say e dey "secure".
-
27 February
Federal government begin use torchlight to find out how militants kolobi girl pickin dem come show full record of all di 110 school girl pickin dem wey dey miss.
-
28 February
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres say condemn di attack and kolobi of di girls.
-
2 March
Tori come out say Aisha Wakil wey sabi fight for human right mata, wey dem dey also call "Mama Boko Haram" because of how she don know some of di militants since when dem be pickin, talk say di Barnawi faction of Boko Haram confam to her say na dem hold di girls.
-
9 March
Women do protest Abuja wey be Nigeria capital, dis dey happen three weeks afta dem kolobi di girl pickin dem.
-
12 March
President Muhammadu Buhari announce plan to talk with Boko Haram to try free di girl pickin dem instead of to use soldier power.
-
14 March
President Buhari enter Dapchi town for di first time afta dem kolobi di girls, come promise say im no go rest until all di Chibok and Dapchi school girls come back safe with dia families,
-
20 March
Amnesty International accuse Nigeria Army say dem troway face wen dem tell say boko haram dey plan attack before di militants kolobi di school girl pickin dem.
-
21 March
Nigerian government announce say 104 of school girl pickin dem don free