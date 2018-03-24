Image copyright Instagram/bhadoosky Image example Bhadmus Hakeem be social media celeb for Nigeria wey get e own website

E no too tey wey Lagos state bin increase Land Use Charge, wey be di tax money government dey collect from oga landlord dem, by over 400%.

Dis increase dey give people wey dey live for Lagos one kain headache no be small because dem feel say last-last, landlords dem go shift dis additional cost unto tenants.

Among di people dis new charge don vex na di chairman of di Nigerian Bar Association for Lagos, Adesina Ogunlana, wey carry di matter enter another level when im do protest make government reduce di charge.

But Ogunlana by imself don enter one tight corner after one social media expert begin drag am for internet.

Bhadmus Hakeem dey accuse Ogunlana say im wey dey challenge government no even dey pay correct tax.

Hakeem talk say Ogunlana dey pay only N5,000 per year for Personal Income Tax , come even post one of Ogunlana tax clearance certificate to support dis im claim.

Hakeem even share video from TV interview wey Ogundana do on top local station TV Continental, wey show as Ogundana dey vex wen dem ask am question on top im personal tax mata.

Dis attack provoke plenty Nigerians for social media to begin para for Hakeem say im own too much.

Dem say na so some social media influencers dey collect money from government hand to bad mouth activists wey dey fight against di Land Use Charge.

Hakeem wey follow BBC News Pidgin talk, say Lagos state government no pay am any money to support dem.

Im say di pipo wey dey yab am and oda influencers just dey misyarn anyhow even though na correct thing im dey yarn.

"Di Land Use Charge too cost... I dey support youth dem on top di mata", dis na wetin Hakeem talk.

BBC News Pidgin bin try call Ogunlana to confam weda na true say im dey pay N5,000 per year for im Personal Income tax but im talk say na for Monday im go get time to answer di question.

We go update you wen im dey ready to talk im own.