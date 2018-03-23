'No change your religion' - Dapchi papa tell missing pickin

Image copyright Reuters Image example The girls were flown to Abuja on a military plane

Di papa of di Dapchi girl wey Boko Haram no gree to release becos she no gree change her religion don talk say e happy im pickin behave like dat.

Sharibu Lathan, wey be policeman say e happy say im missing pickin no gree change from Christian to Muslim, even though di thing surprise am.

Tori be say Nigeria government discuss with Boko Haram to release di 110 girls wey dem kidnap from dia school on 19 February for Dapchi, Yobe state wey dey north east.

Di militants return 105 girls. Tori be say five of di girls die and dem still dey hold one girl wey refuse to change her religion.

Mr Lathan say im prefer to die dan say make im pickin reject her religion.

E also talk say, if di militants return im pickin, e go send am go back school, even as Boko Haram wan dem say make di girls no go school again or dem go come back come kidnap dem again.