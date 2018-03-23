Spain don arrest popular Nigerian DJ wey dey force girls to do prostitution

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Some of di girls wey dem rescue be small-small girls

Police for Spain don arrest one popular Nigerian DJ plus including 89 oda gang members wey dey force girls to do sex work for di country.

Dem rescue 39 women and girls wey one bad gang smuggle from Nigeria, come force dem to do prostitution to pay $37,000 gbese.

Tori be say di DJ dey help move di girls to Spain and arrange runs for dem all over di kontri.

Dem catch am as e dey fly back to Spain after e go do music video.

But dem neva tok who dis pesin be.

Authorities start to torchlight wetin dey happen after one small pickin carry complain go meet police say dem force am come di kontri after dem carry am go shrine go swear.

She dey among many girls wey dem smuggle from Nigeria pass Libya, Italy, come enta Spain.

Europol say na Nigeria and UK police do collabo operation to catch di bad gang.