Dapchi girls: 'Make una follow una dreams' - President Buhari

Image copyright PHILIP OJISUA/Getty Images Image example President Buhari say dem go make sure say dem release di remaining Chibok girls

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don advise di Dapchi girls to follow dia dreams without fear.

Im talk dis one when dem carry di girls go meet am for capital Abuja.

Im come assure dem say dem go dey safe and government dey do everything to rescue di remaining Chibok girls and oda Nigerians wey militants kidnap.

Di President say, 'to di students wey dem rescue, we wan assure una as our daughters say make una feel free and pursue una dreams for Nigeria without any fear of violence.

"While parents of Dapochi girls dey rejoice say dey don get dia pickins, I wan appeal to di Chibok community make dem no lose hope."

We dey determined as neva before to bring back our remaining Chibok daughters and dis one we go achieve very soon by God's grace.'

President Buhari come formally announce say di abductors release all di 105 Dapchi schoolgirls and two odas wey dem don release before unconditionally.

Im say, 'We enter negotiation to make sure say no girl get wound. Dis strategy work as dem don release di girls without any wahala.'