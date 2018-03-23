Cameroonian film maker and actor, Nkanya Nkwai don tok say fine film na message as e di drop new baby for market.

"You fit do big movie and pipo no go receive'am well for seka say de message no fine", Nkanya Nkwai tell BBC News Pidgin before premier for e new film, 'A good time to divorce'.

Beta taim for separate marriage, na tori for retired chief weh e deny for divorce e woman.

Na US go first see di film for seka na opportunity for push de film for international community, Nkwai tok.

E get message for e fans dem. "Ah glad for fe support and encouragement, na yi di give me de motivation for do plenty films, a ah promise for work hard with ma colleague dem for put our film industry for international community", na de message dis weh de producer di give e fans dem and e di drop de movie, 'A good time to divorce'.

Dis film na only last born, but, de wan weh e hot for festivals for Ougadougou and Agadir for Morocco and for national TV for some time na Life.Point weh e see life laik game weh you either lose or win. De message for Life.Point na say love na powerful weapon weh e fit heal family, individuals, kontri.

Nkanya di advise young pipo weh wan enter for film making say dem get for learn, because film making no be only for look and tok fine.

"Film making no bi only glamour, but any man weh wan make film get for understand sociological tenets, weti funny, weti no be funny. Impact for messages dem for particular context, kontri, target audience and how e go it change dia life".

Dis young man weh e win best actor for 'Ecrans Noirs', don komot five film dem, The African Guest, Nightfall, Viri, Life.Point de last born na, 'A good time to Divorce'.