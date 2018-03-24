Nigerians dey ask why government wan forgive Boko Haram
Nigerians for social media together with di #BringBackOurGirls, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI) don begin react on top di amnesty wey President Muhammadu Buhari wan grant any Boko Haram member wey repent.
On Friday, di president promise to forgive members of di Boko Haram sect wey dey ready to drop dia arms and welcome peace.
E talk dis one for Presidential Villa, Abuja as im dey receive di girls wey dem kidnap from dia school inside Dapchi, Yobe State.
For Twitter, plenty Nigerian don begin dey talk dia mind on top di plan wen government get.
Di #BringBackOurGirls don begin kweshun di reason why government wan give dis amnesty. Dem talk say some of di Boko Haram member wey dem free before, later go back to dia former life and begin attack pipo.
Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI ) talk say dis promise from President Buhari na welcome development as e go help support di peace work of di government.
But di tori person to di president of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)- Pastor Bayo Oladeji tell local tori pipo PUNCH say:
"Why dem go give amnesty to criminals wey don kill many pipo? Dis one show sign of weakness from di government or dem truly get sympathy for Boko Haram as pipo dey suspect."
"Na which way wey Boko Haram dey different from armed robbers, kidnappers, ritual killers, and corrupt pipo wey dey face case for law court?"