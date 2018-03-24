Nigerians dey ask why government wan forgive Boko Haram

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/GETTY IMAGE Image example One member of 'Bring Back Our Girls' movement wey dey protest make dem release di missing Chibok schoolgirls.

Nigerians for social media together with di #BringBackOurGirls, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI) don begin react on top di amnesty wey President Muhammadu Buhari wan grant any Boko Haram member wey repent.

On Friday, di president promise to forgive members of di Boko Haram sect wey dey ready to drop dia arms and welcome peace.

E talk dis one for Presidential Villa, Abuja as im dey receive di girls wey dem kidnap from dia school inside Dapchi, Yobe State.

For Twitter, plenty Nigerian don begin dey talk dia mind on top di plan wen government get.

I will not in any way support amnesty for a terrorist group like boko haram — Gbenga Anifowose (@Emman4ezek) March 24, 2018

That he'll offer amnesty to boko haram

insurgents who're willing to lay their arms.

And I ask: How does amnesty concern

people fighting for their beliefs, allah's

sake? We demand answers!

-frm #OthnielBoaz timeline — BäjjüBrëëð Mãdãkiýã Pròğëñý (@JephthahLuka) March 24, 2018

Amnesty for Boko Haram. Chai........after the blood dat u re sharing........ Dia is Godt ooooooo.........this govt will be oblivious of Satan evil deeds if possible. — Fakinle Bamidele (@xdalesoau) March 24, 2018

I am beginning to believe that the person in Aso Villa may well be Jubril from Sudan and not Buhari



How can a sane person declare amnesty for Boko Haram terrorists. — wendyprinceadeyemi (@WendyPrincea) March 24, 2018

AMNESTY FOR BOKO HARAM:

I know, one day Shekau will become Minister for Defense under PMB.



Nigerians, how market? — Oladele Idowu Joseph (@prodataologist) March 24, 2018

Only in Nigeria: terrorists are paid ransom for repeatedly kidnapping, then granted amnesty for killing several, unaccounted. This is beyond nepotism!

Repentant Boko Haram insurgents: Buhari offers amnesty https://t.co/H4c4xRAsOb — BiM4x4 (@ajo2010) March 24, 2018

Repentant Boko Haram insurgents: Buhari offers amnesty https://t.co/H4c4xRAsOb — BiM4x4 (@ajo2010) March 24, 2018

The abuse of amnesty in Nigeria by government is becoming embarrassing. I think amnesty should be given to a people with genuine cause. Boko Haram cause is not genuine and the mere thought of amnesty for them is an insult to the Nigerian people. — Bedprof (@Bedprof3) March 23, 2018

Di #BringBackOurGirls don begin kweshun di reason why government wan give dis amnesty. Dem talk say some of di Boko Haram member wey dem free before, later go back to dia former life and begin attack pipo.

Image copyright STRINGER/GETTY IMAGE Image example President Buhari promise to give amnesty members of Boko Haram wey dey ready to drop dia arms and welcome peace.

Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI ) talk say dis promise from President Buhari na welcome development as e go help support di peace work of di government.

But di tori person to di president of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)- Pastor Bayo Oladeji tell local tori pipo PUNCH say:

"Why dem go give amnesty to criminals wey don kill many pipo? Dis one show sign of weakness from di government or dem truly get sympathy for Boko Haram as pipo dey suspect."

"Na which way wey Boko Haram dey different from armed robbers, kidnappers, ritual killers, and corrupt pipo wey dey face case for law court?"