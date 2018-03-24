Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di attack happen near one military checkpoint for Dong, Plateau state

Police for Plateau state, north east Nigeria don confirm say three people don die after suspected herdsmen attack .

Di spokesperson for Plateau state police, ASP Matthias Tyopev, tell tori people say na true three people don die for Dong District for Jos North local government area

Im still talk say dem don bury dia dead bodi for Friday.

Two of di people wey die, Bere Dor (25) and Gaire Dor (35), be brodas for Miango District in Bassa Local Government Area.

Tori be say di attack happen for Thursday night around 8pm close to one military checkpoint as di herdsmen go jam di vigilantes wey dey protect di community.

Dis kill-kill dey happen almost one week after di Chairperson of Jos North Local Government Area, Sarah Bali bring indigenes and Fulani people together to settle things wey dem no dey see eye to eye on top.

Tyopev tell tori people say im go give dem any update as e dey happen.