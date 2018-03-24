Image copyright AFP Image example Ghana parliament don okay di Ghana-United States cooperation

One kain mata dey scatter parliament for Ghana after lawmakers agree deal wey go give di United States license to open military base for di country.

Dis deal go give American soldiers and contractors green light to operate for some areas inside Ghana including di airport.

Image copyright AFP Image example U.S go train Ghana military as part of di deal

Wetin Ghana government go get from dis agreement na twenty million dollars and training for Ghana military.

Opposition lawmakers wey wash dia hand comot during di vote, talk say na bad deal because di ruling party wey vote for am don sell dia independence to foreign power.

Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu talk say, ''We no go join any plan to give di deal green-light as things dey so because e no favour our national interest''.

Image copyright AFP Image example U.S military go fly in any equipment dem want enter inside Ghana for di deal

America dey ginger to increase dia military for West Africa because of Islamist militant groups wey dey trouble di region for countries wey include; Niger, Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Mali and Ivory Coast.

Ghana na one country wey don enjoy peace tey-tey, but government for dia dey fear di day militant group go show.

Experts dey talk say na di reason why di current Ghana government no mind to open dia door for US military to enter and give dem security like bodyguard.

Ghana and di United States dey collabo on foreign affairs and trade no be today.

But opposition parties dey talk say, na dangerous thing dis deal becos dem fit become target to dis militants because of di US soldiers wey dey.

NGOs too dey protest make government cancel d deal or change am because as e dey so, dem no like am.

Image copyright AFP Image example E no too sure if U.S go fly drone for Ghana

Srem Sai, wey be university lecturer talk say, ''Dis agreement mean say, di army of another country fit just enter your town, dem go import dia equipment come and our security agencies no fit even check dem, or even see dem.'' Dem dey above di laws of Ghana.

Dozens of people na im protests for parliament, dey try drag lawmakers to block di deal.