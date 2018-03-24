'We suppose learn from Europeans dem' - Super Eagles coach

Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr say Nigeria dey lucky to beat Poland for di friendly match wey dem play for Municipal Stadium, Wroclaw on Friday.

Nigeria take 1-0 beat di Poles after Chelsea player Victor Moses score penarity.

Mr Rohr talk say Nigeria suppose dey learn from European teams dem - how dem dey position diasef, discipline and organization.

German coach Gernot Rohr dey go World Cup for di first time with Nigeria

E say e important because Nigeria dey carry young players go di Russia 2018 World Cup.

Na di second back-to-back win wey Super Eagles don collect now after dem hammer Argentina 4-2 last November.

Nigeria captain, Mikel Obi, no play against Poland and na di first time wey di team go win match wey im no dey.

Nigeria dey Group D for di 2018 World Cup and dem go face Argentina, Croatia, and Iceland.