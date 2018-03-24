Confusion for Sierra Leone after court stop election

Image copyright Getty Images Image example One man rest on top poster wall as e dey wait di result of di presidential election

Pipo for Sierra Leone dey confuse say wetin go happen now after one High Court order say make dem match break for di second round presidential election wey suppose happen on Tuesday 27 March.

Justice Abdul Rahman Mansaray order say make di electoral commission stop wetin dem dey do until e ddon clear di mata wey dem carry come im domot.

Na one member of di ruling party carry mata go court say make dem investigate di electoral commission, di chairman, how di commission dey work and how dem do di first round two weeks ago.

Dem also wan make dem use hand count di vote again.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sierra Leone election worker hold ballot paper as e dey count votes for polling station for Freetown on March 7, 2018.

Di electoral commission don already say dem no gree, say di mata na constitutional mata and na di Supreme Court di case suppose go.

But di High Court don order di electoral commission to come talk dia own on Monday, after which di court go decide weda dem go forward di mata go di Supreme Court.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example E pass 3 million pipo wey register to vote for di 7 March general election

Di problem be say, di High Court fit decide say dem go do di case dia or di Supreme Court fit set date wey dem go put mouth for di mata.

Anyhow e be, e mean say di Tuesday date wey dem set to do second round voting no make sense gain, even if di court on Monday say make dem carry go.

Because, one day no reach to start to dey carry voting materials upandan di kontri.

Di ruling party and opposition neva say anything on top di mata but di head of the Centre for Accountability and Rule of Law, Ibrahim Tommy, say na sad day for peace and democracy for di kontri.