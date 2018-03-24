Nigeria: 14 pipo die from Lassa fever and cholera

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria dey seriously battle Lassa fever wey don kill pass 100 pipo for 2018 alone.

14 pipo die for Bauchi, north west Nigeria after lassa fever and cholera hammer di state.

State commissioner for health Dr. Zuwaira Hassan say, nine pipo die from cholera and di remainder five na Lassa fever kill dem. She add say, 324 pipo still dey ground with cholera.

Di number of pipo wey get Lassa fever don reach 44 and from inside five pipo die. Di remainder, dem separate dem keep for centre for Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital Bauchi.

Dr. Hassan say, di main cause of cholera na sake of pipo prefer to go latrine outside and after "di poo poo go enter dia drinking wata." Anoda reason na say some pipo no dey clean dia house.

Now di state dey collabo with federal government to try manage situation.