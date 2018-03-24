Today Tori: Nigerians ask why government forgive Boko Haram and Americans enter road to march for dia life

Enough hailing to una! See today di top tori for 24 March, 2018.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/GETTY IMAGE Image example One member of 'Bring Back Our Girls' movement wey dey protest make dem release di missing Chibok schoolgirls.

Nigerians dey ask why government wan forgive Boko Haram

Nigerians for social media together with di #BringBackOurGirls, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI) don begin react on top di amnesty wey President Muhammadu Buhari wan grant any Boko Haram member wey repent.

On Friday, di president promise to forgive members of di Boko Haram sect wey dey ready to drop dia arms and welcome peace.

E talk dis one for Presidential Villa, Abuja as im dey receive di girls wey dem kidnap from dia school inside Dapchi, Yobe State.

Ghana lawmakers don vote to allow U.S military base

Image copyright AFP Image example U.S military go fly in any equipment dem want enter inside Ghana for di deal

One kain mata dey scatter parliament for Ghana after lawmakers agree deal wey go give di United States license to open military base for di country.

Dis deal go give American soldiers and contractors green light to operate for some areas inside Ghana including di airport.

Wetin Ghana government go get from dis agreement na twenty million dollars and training for Ghana military.

Opposition lawmakers wey wash dia hand comot during di vote, talk say na bad deal because di ruling party wey vote for am don sell dia independence to foreign power.

Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu talk say, ''We no go join any plan to give di deal green-light as things dey so because e no favour our national interest''.

Confusion for Sierra Leone after court stop election

Image copyright Getty Images Image example One man rest on top poster wall as e dey wait di result of di presidential election

Pipo for Sierra Leone dey confuse say wetin go happen now after one High Court order say make dem match break for di second round presidential election wey suppose happen on Tuesday 27 March.

Justice Abdul Rahman Mansaray order say make di electoral commission stop wetin dem dey do until e ddon clear di mata wey dem carry come im domot.

Na one member of di ruling party carry mata go court say make dem investigate di electoral commission, di chairman, how di commission dey work and how dem do di first round two weeks ago.

Di electoral commission don already say dem no gree, say di mata na constitutional mata and na di Supreme Court di case suppose go.

Anyhow e be, e mean say di Tuesday date wey dem set to do second round voting no make sense gain, even if di court on Monday say make dem carry go.

Because, one day no reach to start to dey carry voting materials upandan di kontri.

Di ruling party and opposition neva say anything on top di mata but di head of the Centre for Accountability and Rule of Law, Ibrahim Tommy, say na sad day for peace and democracy for di kontri.

Land Use Charge: 'Lagos no pay me to support dem'

Image copyright Instagram/bhadoosky Image example Bhadmus Hakeem be social media celeb for Nigeria wey get e own website

E no too tey wey Lagos state bin increase Land Use Charge, wey be di tax money government dey collect from oga landlord dem, by over 400%.

Dis increase dey give people wey dey live for Lagos one kain headache no be small because dem feel say last-last, landlords dem go shift dis additional cost unto tenants.

Among di people dis new charge don vex na di chairman of di Nigerian Bar Association for Lagos, Adesina Ogunlana, wey carry di matter enter another level when im do protest make government reduce di charge.

March For Our Lives: Plenti protest for US on top gun control

Image copyright Getty Images

Di plenti kill-kill wey don dey happen for United States don make plenti-plenti American follow students enter street for different parts for di kontri .

Thousands of America pipo don gather for protest wey dem call "March For Our Lives" after gunman enter school for Florida kill 17 pipo for February.

Na about five hundred thousand pipo dem dey expect to show for di protest and na dis go make am di biggest protest since women march last year.