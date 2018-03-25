Police no know wen di last Dapchi girl go free

Image copyright AFP Image example Nigeria police force say tori pipo no understand wetin di Inspector general of police bin talk about di last Dapchi school girl.

Di Nigeria police don deny di tori wey claim say Boko Haram wan release di last Dapchi school girl wey still dey for dia hand today.

Plenti- plenti Local media bin report say di inspector general of police-Ibrahim Idris tell tori pipo say di Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, go dey free today Sunday 25 March.

Police public relations officer, Jimoh Moshood, say tori pipo no understand wetin di oga for police talk.

According to ACP Moshood:

"Wetin fit cause dis misunderstanding fit be di Dapchi School girls wey Boko Haram don already release wen dem dey expect to return back home for Yobe State today but dem no fit come because of weather condition."

"Di IGP no fit still travel go Dapchi because of di same weather condition."

Mr Moshood add say make pipo for public and di media no believe di tori wey some tori pipo report about di inspector general of police because no be wetin im mean for di report.

Di police also talk say dey never get information yet about wen dem wan release di last Dapchi school girl.