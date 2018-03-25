Image copyright TY Danjuma Private Office Image example Former Minister of Defence Theophilus Danjuma

Di Nigeria Army don talk say e no true say dem dey join herdsmen to attack innocent pipo.

Di army talk dia mind after former army chief and Defence Minister, Lt. General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, talk say dia hand no pure on top di plenty attacks wey dey happen for Taraba state, north central Nigeria.

For 10th anniversary of Taraba State University for Saturday 24 March, Danjuma say dem dey try wipe out ethnic pipo for di state and di army don join hand with di attackers, to kill Taraba people.

Danjuma talk say, "Make una shine eye and protect yourself from dis people (herdsmen); If una dey wait for security from di armed forces, una go die die one by one".

But Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, wey be di talk-talk person for di army don talk say, e no true wetin Danjuma dey talk.

Image copyright PHILIPPE DESMAZES Image example Taraba State dey for north-east Nigeria

Chukwu talk say di job of di army na to protect di whole Nigeria border wey include di north central region and because dem get security wahala between herdsmen-farmers for Taraba, dem don send soldiers to handle di mata.Di Nigeria Army don talk say e no true say dem dey join herdsmen to attack innocent pipo.

Chukwu claim say from di start of di herdsmen-farmers for di state, di army no support any of di two groups, sotay di Taraba state government vex no cooperate with di military for dia Operation Cat Race, wey be di plan to counterattack and end di wahala.

''Di Nigerian Army don suffer for di security work we dey do for Taraba state sotay some criminals kill one of our soldiers for March 16, 2018.''

Last-last Chukwu advice di people of Taraba state and other Nigerians make dem follow di law and if dem catch anybody wey dey carry illegal weapon dem go deal with am.