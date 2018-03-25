Image copyright Instagram/chiefhunnitbands Image example One of di biggest question fans still dey ask be say 'wetin be sinzu?'

Nigerian rapper Babalola Falemi aka Sauce Kid abi Sinzu don become free man.

Na video for social media show di guy dey chill with im friends as dem dey welcome am home.

Sauce Kid bin go jail for America after dem convict am say e thief $15,388

Local media carry di tori say di rapper use to 15 ATM card to thief di money, e come use di money to buy thing for imsef from different market between July 23 and 26, 2016.

Na wen im bin wan enter aeroplane for Boise Airport for Idaho, US, na im security pipo gbab am.

Well, no tori from di guy on whether im go start to dey sing but some fans dey jolly say di don free at last.

