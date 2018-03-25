Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example One paper wey BBC see dey show say SCL Elections get strong hand inside Nigeria 2007 general elections

One paper wey BBC see from di owner of SCL Elections don show say Cambridge Analytica bin dey do yanga say dem put hand inside Nigeria 2007 elections.

Many pipo wey put eye for dat year elections bin talk say, di voting mata no pure.

Dat year, na late Umaru Musa Yar'Adua bin contest and win President Muhammadu Buhari.

Cambridge Analytica get plenty palava as many kontris and pipo dey vex say dem use data of millions of Facebook users.

Di paper wey BBC see show say dis mata dey before 2014 because anoda tori dey wey UK 'The Guardian' write say Cambridge Analytica get hand for di 2015 general elections wey Goodluck Jonathan win.

Umaru Yar'Adua bin win di election for 2007 to be Nigeria president

Inside di paper dem claim say dem arrange campaign for Nigeria make di opposition leg no too strong.

As e be so, many pipo for Nigeria dey vex for all di tori wey dey comot say di company fit get hand wey spoil as elections for happun for di kontri.