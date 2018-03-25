Today Tori: Nigeria Army no do collabo with herdsmen and Cambridge Analytical do wuru-wuru for Nigeria 2007 election

Different tori happun for weekend. Dis na di tori for today March 25, 2018.

Di Nigeria Army don talk say e no true say dem dey join herdsmen to attack innocent pipo.

Di army talk dia mind after former army chief and Defence Minister, Lt. General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, talk say dia hand no pure on top di plenty attacks wey dey happen for Taraba state, north central Nigeria.

For 10th anniversary of Taraba State University for Saturday 24 March, Danjuma say dem dey try wipe out ethnic pipo for di state and di army don join hand with di attackers, to kill Taraba people.

Danjuma talk say, "Make una shine eye and protect yourself from dis people (herdsmen); If una dey wait for security from di armed forces, una go die die one by one".

But Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, wey be di talk-talk person for di army don talk say, e no true wetin Danjuma dey talk.

Nigeria: Cambridge Analytica do wuru-wuru for 2007 elections

One paper wey BBC see from di owner of SCL Elections don show say Cambridge Analytica bin dey do yanga say dem put hand inside Nigeria 2007 elections.

Many pipo wey put eye for dat year elections bin talk say, di voting mata no pure.

Dat year, na late Umaru Musa Yar'Adua bin contest and win President Muhammadu Buhari.

Cambridge Analytica get plenty palava as many kontris and pipo dey vex say dem use data of millions of Facebook users.

Di paper wey BBC see show say dis mata dey before 2014 because anoda tori dey wey UK 'The Guardian' write say Cambridge Analytica get hand for di 2015 general elections wey Goodluck Jonathan win.

Cameroon: Governors for Anglophone regions stop waka for senatorial election day

Election for Anglophone regions de pass without waka about as governors stop movement for pipo and dia property.

Counsellors for de two regions dem go vote for senators for tight security and only official motor go waka, man weh e break de go hear nweng.

Na nine political parties go try for grab de 70-senatorial chair dem and president Biya go appoint de remaining 30 for complete de number.

Police no know wen di last Dapchi girl go free

Di Nigeria police don deny di tori wey claim say Boko Haram wan release di last Dapchi school girl wey still dey for dia hand today.

Plenti- plenti Local media bin report say di inspector general of police-Ibrahim Idris tell tori pipo say di Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, go dey free today Sunday 25 March.

Police public relations officer, Jimoh Moshood, say tori pipo no understand wetin di oga for police talk.

According to ACP Moshood:

"Wetin fit cause dis misunderstanding fit be di Dapchi School girls wey Boko Haram don already release wen dem dey expect to return back home for Yobe State today but dem no fit come because of weather condition."

Dapchi girls: Kidnap girls don return to dia parents

More than 100 Dapchi school girls wey Boko Haram dem free for Nigeria, don finally go back to dia parents.

Di girls enter Dapchi around 1:30pm inside five bus with soldier escort. All of dem bin wear hijab from head to toe.

After Boko Haram release dem last week, dem only spend small time with dia parents before government fly dem enter Abuja to meet president Muhammadu Buhari.

Boko Haram release all di girls except one Leah Sharibu wey no gree convert to Islam.