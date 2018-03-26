Nigeria, Boko Haram dey discuss how to stop di fight

Image copyright FLORIAN PLAUCHEUR

Nigeria gofment and Islamist militant group Boko Haram dey sidon to discuss how dem fit stop all di fight-fight wey don dey happen since.

Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, say dem don dey discuss with di group since but pipo no know.

Na di first time wey any Nigerian gofment go open mouth talk say dem dey jaw-jaw with di group.

Thousands of pipo don die for plenty violence wey don happen since di group start dia wahala for 2009 and President Muhammadu Buhari don talk before say e no mind to sidon talk with Boko Haram if e go help stop di killing.

Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS Image example So many people dey live for camps becasuse of Boko Haram

Mr Mohammed say na dis kain talk, wey dem start for 19 March help free di Dapchi girls wey di militants kidnap for February.

Dem no support media player for your device 'Boko Haram pipo say make we cook for dem'

E say di main thing na to stop di fight-fight kpatakpata.

Which Boko Haram dem dey talk to?

E neva clear di Boko Haram wey gofment dey meet.

Di group bin separate when Islamic State put Abu Musab al-Barnawi as di oga for 2016. But Abubakar Shekau dey lead anoda side of di group.

Image copyright AFP Image example Shekau dey always do some kain videos wey im dey take yab gofment

Anthony Goldman, wey dey work for PM Consulting say dis kain thing mean say e no go easy for Nigeria gofment to negotiate.

"Different separate groups dey for Boko Haram, some of dem don do bad-bad things and dia way no blend with di law and democracy but oda pipo fit ready to sidon discuss."