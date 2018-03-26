Egypt election: From Mubarak to Sisi

Image copyright Getty Images Image example E dey almost sure say na President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi go win dis election to do second term

Today na di start of 3-day election for Egypt to choose dia next president and as e be so, na Abdel Fatah al-Sisi go still be leader for anoda term.

60 million voters for Egypt go choose between dia current president and Moussa Mustafa Moussa, wey be Sisi padi wey many pipo no even sabi like dat.

All di pipo wey fit give Sisi tough time for elections no get any chance again becos dem claim say authorities do dem strong thing - some no wan contest again, anoda one dey prison and anoda dey under house arrest.

But even as di situation favour Sisi so, government dey worry say dis kain thing go make pipo no come out to vote becos Sisi still need majority of di votes.

Seven years since revolution

Strong chance dey for Abdel Fatah al-Sisi to remain as president but make we look how Egypt don carry waka from di I-no-gree protests for 2011 wey end di 30-year rule of Hosni Mubarak.

2011: Mubarak comot for power

- January 25: Thousands of Egyptians enter street, even as police dey pursue dem, to protest say make Mubarak comot.

- January 28: Protest pipo jam with police all over di country as government block phone and internet. Mubarak sack im cabinet.

- February 11: After days of non-stop protest for Cairo Tahrir Square, Mubarak new vice president Omar Suleiman announce for television say di president don resign and army don take over.

- August 3: Dem drag Mubarak go court for corruption and oda offence. Dem give am life in prison but e appeal am.

2012: Morsi elected

- June 30: Mohamed Morsi from di powerful Muslim Brotherhood organisation win 51.7 percent of vote to become Egypt first civilian president wey pipo elect.

- August 12: After some Egypt soldiers die for di hand of jihad militants, pipo begin protest. Morsi sack military chief and replace am with General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Al-Sisi na di only serious candidate wey dey contest as odas dey claim say authorities dey do dem strong tin

2013: Army chase Morsi comot

- July 3: Di military overthrow Morsi, come later drag am go court.

- August 14: Police scatter Morsi supporters wey dey protest for Cairo. Like 700 people inside di clash. Islamists later attack property wey be say na Christians get am.

2014: President Sisi

- June 8, 2014: Sisi win election with %96.9 vote to become president.

- October 31, 2015: One Russian plane wey dey carry tourist explode as e take off. All di 224 pipo inside die. Islamic State say na dem put bomb inside di plane.

2017: Sisi win support

- April 3: President Donald Trump welcome Sisi to White House and tell am say e dey do "fantastic job".

- December 11: Egypt and Russia sign contract for Egypt first nuclear power plant during visit wey President Vladimir Putin come do for Cairo.

- 2018: Rivals palava

- January 23: Some days after former armed forces chief of staff Sami Anan announce say im go contest, authorities detain am. Dem accuse am say im announcement dey illegal. Oda pipo wey wan contest before pick race.

- February 13: Many human rights joinbodi dem say de March 2018 elections no dey 'free and fair'.