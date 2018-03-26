Image copyright Ahmed Buhari/Fela Durotoye/Yul Edochie Image example Nigeria election go happen for 2019

Na 326 days remain before election go happen for Nigeria, but if you no know, you no go fit tell with di way things be as pipo never really begin ginger.

Di join bodi ontop election matter for Nigeria, INEC never officially open floor for campaign to start, but that one no stop some pipo sha to dey declare.

E never dey clear whether President Muhammadu Buhari go contest again as im never open mouth declare, but if im eventually declare, im go definitely get competition.

Di fact say im go get competition no be news, but di news na di number of young, fresh pipo wey dey ginger to compete against am.

Na interesting list wey get business pipo, inspirational speaker and even actor inside.

Ahmed Buhari

Ahmed Bee as dem dey call am na ICT oga.

Di 39 years old don declare since 2016 and im tell BBC News Pidgin tori person Helen Oyibo say im focus if im win go be to unite di kontri, make sure say di pipo dey secured den also work ontop di economy.

Dem no support media player for your device Ahmed Buhari wan contest for Nigeria 2019 election

Yul Edochie

For January, Nollywood young actor Yul Edochie make pipo start to dey reason when im post ontop im instagram page say im fit compete for presidency even after im lose governorship election for im state of Anambra state.

Fela Durotoye

Although Fela Durotoye na ogbonge business strategist wey dey popular for di corporate world, na newcomer for inside politics.

Dat one no stop am from declaring, according to am, di time to build Nigeria don come.

"E don too tey wey we don throway di responsibility to build di kontri ontop other pipo shoulder dem, we don put am for di hands of pipo wey don prove say dem no get us for mind."

"Time don come for us to change am"

Na so Fela talk.