Ghana-America military collabo don jam roadblock

E be like say di new agreement wey Ghana gofment dey arrange with US military don get k-leg.

Executive Director of Africa joinbodi ontop security and terrorism Emmanuel Kotin don drag di government go court ontop di agreement wey go allow America put dia military di kontri.

Di agreement suppose allow di US and Ghana collabo for military and defence tins and e go allow Americans enta areas wey dem no fit before.

US military no go pay tax for any equipment wey dem import come under di agreement.

Kotin talk say di agreement wey lawmakers stamp on Friday no gel with Ghana constitution.

Wetin dis one mean na say di agreement go dey on pause until Supreme Court put mouth for di mata.

Opposition no chook mouth but pipo vex, come do protest di day di lawmakers dem sign di agreement.

But Ghana government dey argue say dis agreement bin don dey ground since, dem just dey renew am.

Dem say deal na for di interest of Ghana pipo as America go invest like $20 million to train and buy equipmen for di Ghana Armed Forces.