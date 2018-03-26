Image copyright Isaac Linus Abrak Image example Mama and Papa dem di happy for Dapchi say dia pickins don return

Bring Back Our girls Campaigners say, even though Dapchi girls don return to dia family, dia future still no pure as Boko Haram cut warning give dem make dem no go back school.

Talk-talk person for di group, Sesugh Akume say im shock say government neva do anything on top di matter as many parents dey fear to carry dia pickin go school.

E explain say, e dey bad say most schools for North East no get better security and dis na di reason why Boko Haram pipo fit enter school freely to kidnap school pickins.

Boko Haram bin enter Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi for February come kidnap more than 100 girls but last week, dem come release dem, cut dem warning make dem no go school.

After Chibok attack, Nigeria government bin collabo with UN Special Envoy for Global Education, Gordon Brown to launch Safe Schools Initiative wey suppose help protect school.

But Sesugh say, di project don fail that na why we dey see repeat of "Chibok incident".

Dapchi kidnap dey remind pipo of di suffer of Chibok girls wey don dey almost reach four years for di hand of Boko Haram.

E say, government no suppose play politics with pipo pickins and dis show say Buhari government no get pity for wetin mother of di pickin dey go though.

Di girls bin dey sleep for hostel for night when Boko Haram come attack dem.

Im argue say dis government no do anything different from Goodluck Jonathan government.

Boko Haram pipo refuse to release Leah Sharibu after she refuse to convert to islam.

On top her mata, Sesugh say, government must make sure Leah Sharibu free.

Leah papa bin say im dey proud of im daughter and e believe government since dem promise to help free di girl.