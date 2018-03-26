Image copyright AFP Image example Sergei Mavrodi

Di name, 'Sergei Mavrodi' dey spread for social media like wild fire today after di Russian businessman wey bring MMM come Nigeria die for Monday, according to Russia media.

Na heart attack kill di 62 year old Russian wey use MMM wayo chop plenti pipo money all over di world plus Nigeria.

Dis tori dey make Nigerians remember how dem lose plenty money wey dem bin invest inside di programme.

One Lagos based media professional, Joshua, wey bin be MMM customer tell BBC Pidgin say, im money don hook finally final be that.

Im tell us say na N100,000 im bin invest for MMM for 2015 after one family member give am advice.

Another person for Abuja wey no gree make we talk her name say, make Mavrodi rest in peace even though wetin im do no good.

Image copyright AFP Image example Sergei Mavrodi as im dey comot from Matrosskaya Tishina prison for Moscow, 22 May 2007

Wetin be MMM?

MMM, wey be Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, na ponzi style investment wey promise profit of between 25 per cent to 75 per cent to investors per month.

Old investors dey collect dia capital and profit when new investors join di system for countries like Australia, Brazil, Ghana, India, Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria.

For November 2015, MMM bin launch website for Nigeria wey claim say pipo fit hammer 30% returns on top di money wey dem put inside.

MMM bin be like miracle for thousands and thousands of Nigeria wey work dey hard to find.

Many organisations plus government and church dem bin warn pipo say dis thing na one-chance, but hundreds of thousands of pipo no gree press break for di mata.

Tori be say, e fit reach 2.4 million Nigerians wey join MMM so as wata pass garri, MMM turn national disaster.

Kasala bust when number of new investors begin reduce, so old investors no come see dia capital or even profit sef.

More than 10 million people lose dia money, life savings, church money and business capital for world.

Mavrodi, wey be former lawmaker for Russia from 1994 - 1996, go prison for 2007 for 4.5 years for wayo after im dupe millions of Russians of dia money.

Last-last many countries close down di operations of Mavrodi.