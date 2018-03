US President Donald Trump don order di eviction of 60 Russian diplomats on top di chemical attack wey happen for UK.

Germany and France don also announce dem go remove four Russian diplomats.

Many European countries don talk say dem go follow dis US action.

Russia don talk say dem no get hand for di attack for Salisbury.

