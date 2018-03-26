Today Tori: Nigerians dey talk as MMM founder die and Ghanaian-American don become Louis Vuitton new creative boss

Plenti salutation for una! Dis na di top tori for today, 26 March, 2018.

Sergei Mavrodi: Wetin Nigerians dey talk about di godfather of MMM wey die

Di name, 'Sergei Mavrodi' dey spread for social media like wild fire today after di Russian businessman wey bring MMM come Nigeria die for Monday, according to Russia media.

Na heart attack kill di 62 year old Russian wey use MMM wayo chop plenti pipo money all over di world plus Nigeria.

Dis tori dey make Nigerians remember how dem lose plenty money wey dem bin invest inside di programme.

One Lagos based media professional, Joshua, wey bin be MMM customer tell BBC Pidgin say, im money don hook finally final be that.

Im tell us say na N100,000 im bin invest for MMM for 2015 after one family member give am advice.

Ghanaian-American don become Louis Vuitton new creative boss

Virgil Abloh, founder of streetwear brand Off-White den Kanye West en creative director, be di new menswear designer give French fashion label Louis Vuitton.

"I dey feel elated," di 37-year-old talk The New York Times, he add say den di opportunity check like "goal for my wildest dreams".

Di news site say Abloh be one of di few black designers who dey occupy position for major French fashion house.

Others like Olivier Rousteing - di creative director for Balmain, den British designer Ozwald Boateng who lead Givenchy men's wear from 2003 to 2007.

Abloh go present en first menswear collection for Louis Vuitton around June for Paris Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton chief executive Michael Burke praise di designer en "sensibility towards luxury den savoir-faire" wey he add say Abloh go be "instrumental in taking Louis Vuitton demma menswear into di future".

Boko Haram crises: 'Warning make Dapchi girls leave school no good'

Bring Back Our girls Campaigners say, even though Dapchi girls don return to dia family, dia future still no pure as Boko Haram cut warning give dem make dem no go back school.

Talk-talk person for di group, Sesugh Akume say im shock say government neva do anything on top di matter as many parents dey fear to carry dia pickin go school.

E explain say, e dey bad say most schools for North East no get better security and dis na di reason why Boko Haram pipo fit enter school freely to kidnap school pickins.

Boko Haram bin enter Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi for February come kidnap more than 100 girls but last week, dem come release dem, cut dem warning make dem no go school

Nigeria election 2019: 3 young pipo wey wan drag with Buhari for 2019

Na 326 days remain before election go happen for Nigeria, but if you no know, you no go fit tell with di way things be as pipo never really begin ginger.

Di join bodi ontop election matter for Nigeria, INEC never officially open floor for campaign to start, but that one no stop some pipo sha to dey declare.

E never dey clear whether President Muhammadu Buhari go contest again as im never open mouth declare, but if im eventually declare, im go definitely get competition.

Di fact say im go get competition no be news, but di news na di number of young, fresh pipo wey dey ginger to compete against am.

Na interesting list wey get business pipo, inspirational speaker and even actor inside.

Kenya hospital don do anoda mistake, dis time na CS operation

E don happen again for Kenyatta National Hospital KNH as dem don make anoda mistake afta di brain surgery mistake wey dem bin do before.

Dis time na for caesarean section operation wey dem do for one woman wey born twins.

Local tori pipo report say di woman Susan Nekesa waka go hospital for January 5 to go born, dem come do CS for her.