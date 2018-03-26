'Okagbare new record fantastic' - Yusuf Alli

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Blessing Okagbare na im hold di 100m and 200M record for Nigeria

Nigeria long jump record holder Yusuf Alli say Blessing Okagbare new record of 22.04 sec bam well-well and with beta support she go do even beta for future competitions especially this Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games wey go soon start for Australia next month.

Blessing Okagbare break record when she do 22.04 second for di 200m race for di West Kittley Invitational Track and Field Meet for Abilene Christian University wia she break di 22 year old record of 22.07 seconds wey Mary Onyali set for Switzerland for 1996.

Apart from di new African record she set, her winning time don become di new national record for 200m. now Blessing Okagbare na im hold di Nigerian record for di 100m (at 10.79 secs) and 200m.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example With beta support to help her keep form, Blessing Okagbare get beta chance to win and set new records

Yusuf Alli say, '22.04 dey fantastic. Di good thing be say dat one na her first 200m dis year dat means say she fit easily run 21.8, 21.7 and dat na my prayer for her.'

Im say she go need all di government and everybodi support both financial and moral support to get beta result for di Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games wey go start for April 4 for Australia.

Im say, with dis new record, hope dey, if she dey focus.