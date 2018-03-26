Why US and Europe expel Russian officials

Image copyright Mark Wilson

United States and some oda kontries for Europe don expel plenti Russia diplomats on top di say dem get hand for di poison of former Russia spy and im daughter.

US president Trump don order 60 of di diplomats to comot from im kontri.

Germany and France and plenti oda EU kontries don also announce dem go remove four Russian diplomats.

Russia don talk say dem no get hand for di attack for Salisbury wey target former Russia spy Sergei Skripal and im daughter.