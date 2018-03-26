How Ghanaian-American become Louis Vuitton new creative boss

Image copyright Getty Images

Virgil Abloh, founder of streetwear brand Off-White den Kanye West en creative director, be di new menswear designer give French fashion label Louis Vuitton.

"I dey feel elated," di 37-year-old talk The New York Times, he add say den di opportunity check like "goal for my wildest dreams".

Di news site say Abloh be one of di few black designers who dey occupy position for major French fashion house.

Others like Olivier Rousteing - di creative director for Balmain, den British designer Ozwald Boateng who lead Givenchy men's wear from 2003 to 2007.

Abloh go present en first menswear collection for Louis Vuitton around June for Paris Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton chief executive Michael Burke praise di designer en "sensibility towards luxury den savoir-faire" wey he add say Abloh go be "instrumental in taking Louis Vuitton demma menswear into di future".