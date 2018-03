Poor Nigerian pipo go get 5K per month from Abacha loot

Image copyright FGN Image example Late Sani Abacha family thief money wey reach $2.2billion keep for different-different countries abroad.

5 million poor pipo for Nigeria go soon begin collect N5000 (dat na like $14) every month, as part of di National Social Safety Nets project (NASSP).

You fit wan know where di money wey dem go share give pipo go come from - part of am go come from $321m wey Switzerland don agree to release to Nigeria wey bi money wey family of former military ruler Sani Abacha bin thief keep for di kontri.

On 4 December 2017, Federal Government of Nigeria, Swiss Federal Council and World Bank sign Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement to allow World Bank to monitor how Nigeria go collect and spend di money according to National Social Safety Nets projects (NASSNP).

Image copyright Getty Images Image example World Bank go put $500m down and Nigerian government suppose put $1.3billion from national budget.

Wetin be National Social Safety Nets Project

Dis na project wey World Bank dey help kontries organise for demsef so that pipo wey poor pass for di kontri no go continue to suffer without assistance.

Nigeria go get dia own NASSNP wey go help pipo wey poor pass for inside di kontri with money wey reach N5000 every month.

World Bank suppose make sure mago-mago no dey for di programme.

Rachid Benmessaoud, wey bi World Bank Country Director for Nigeria say: "wetin important pass now na to setup electronic national registry of poor families, with state-of-the art method to take target di pipo wey need am pass."

Where work don reach

National Social Safety-Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO) go dey in charge of register wey go get di names of di pipo wey go collect dis money.

NASSCO follow BBC talk say, dia work start for 2016 and na about 17 states for Nigeria dem don go.

Even though dem never start to dey give pipo money, di register dey important because na pipo wey dia names dey inside go collect money.

Already registered states na Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Benue, Borno, Gombe, Imo, Delta, Nasarawa, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Taraba and Jigawa.

Skip Twitter post by @peter_schibli Restituted funds will be used to finance Nigeria’s National Social Safety Net Project, which involves cash transfers to Nigerians living below the poverty line https://t.co/kK0hFV8Nxf — Peter Schibli (@peter_schibli) March 2, 2018

NASSCO say di way wey dem dey take know who need di money pass for community na through community leaders wey go come form joinbodi for men, women and youths dem.

Pipo for community go come decide who among dem poor pass.

Community go look things like pesin wey stay tey without work, pesin wey im husband don die tey and pesin wey get challenge wey fit make am no see work.