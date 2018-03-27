Tejuosho market: ' Politicians go buy like 50 shops'

Dem no support media player for your device Traders dey complain say di shops too cost

Traders wey dey sell dia market for popular Tejuosho market for Lagos, Nigeria say dem no dey stay inside shop becos e too cost.

Di government bin warn shop owners say dem go seize any shop wey dem no rent becos dem no like as pipo dey sell market for road.

When you enter Tejuosho market, wey get 3,800 shops inside, wetin your eye go see as par how di building be, go make you happy.

But, once you enter di market proper, na empty shops go salute you.

After government pursue di first-first traders for Tejuosho to build di ultra modern market, Alex (no be im real name) wey dey trade for di market, say dem no consider "di people wey dey sell market to know whether dem fit pay for di shop."

Image example For di market, traders full outside, all dia market scatter for ground and na from ground dem dey sell dia things

Yomi Abodunrin na di Senior Facility manager for Tejuosho market. Im say na only 1,700 shops dey open for business and 2,000 dey locked up.

Di reason be say, traders no get di kain money wey shop owners dey ask dem to pay.

Rent for di smallest shop na more than N180,000 ($500) and many of di traders believe say di people wey build di shop no bin carry dem for mind as dem bin build di market.

Ike (no be im real name) wey dey sell for Tejuosho, yan BBC News Pidgin say di "shop no favour dem" because dem na "wholesalers" and na "short hour" dem dey do.

Image example Wholesalers say if dia goods dey outside, customers go quick see am buy

Traders say, if dia market dey inside shop, customers go waka pass because dem no go see am.

Alex believe say, di reason why shop rent high like dat na because di owners no be businessmen. Im say many of dem na "politicians."

But, Abodunrin say, di main wahala with di market be say, di market na collabo between government and businessmen.

Since na business men get di shops, na dem dey decide di rent.