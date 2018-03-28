Former President Olusegun Obasanjo no happy say President Muhammadu Buhari no gree sign di African trade agreement for Rwanda.

Obasanjo dey talk for one meeting of top ogas for Ivory Coast on Tuesday when im say di whole mata disappoint am.

Dem no support media player for your device President Buhari don fail, Obasanjo too follow fail - Femi Kuti

Di Abidjan meeting wey dem title: 'When Leaders Make History' bin get oda African leaders like Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Obasanjo say, "Say President Buhari no gree sign di free trade agreement for Kigali dey disappointing; My hope be say im go sign am before e dey too late."

"Egypt na im begin dis discussion make we form Organisation of African Unity but dem no conclude am and Nigeria take over. Nigeria also dey important for di mata for di free trade agreement, but I dey surprise say di country comot hand for di agreement"

African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement na di main project of di African Union Agenda 2063, and di plan na to do one big African market wey goods and services go dey flow upandan.

Also, di agreement go make countries wey dey involve remove tariff from 90% of goods, so that things from Africa go cheap well-well for Africans.